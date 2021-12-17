12/18/2021 at 12:18 AM CET

.

The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, of the Boston Celtics, is the last NBA player in the increasingly long list of athletes who are out of the professional basketball league’s anti-covid protocols.

Hernángomez He is the fourth Celtics player who in the last 24 hours is included in the list of casualties by the COVID and therefore will not play the game that the Boston team play on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. With the Spanish forward of the Celtics, there are already more than 40 NBA players who are out due to covid-19.

This week, the NBA decided to suspend two Chicago Bulls games after an infectious outbreak forced 10 players on the team to submit to security protocols.

In the last hours, the casualties of Russell westbrook Y Kendrick nunn They raise the Los Angeles Lakers players to 6 off due to covid-19. Neither Westbrook nor Nunn will be able to play the game that is scheduled for this Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The situation has forced the Lakers to sign a 10-day contract with the player Isaiah Thomas, according to local media.

With the increase in cases, the NBA and the players have agreed to an increase in safety protocols, including the return of the use of masks in a generalized way at all times during team activities.

Only when the players are on the court playing a match can they remove the mask.