Juanfe Gómez-Nicolás Henchiri

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Spanish Juan Felix Gomez (10-0, 2 KOs) will seek his first international title this Friday afternoon. It will be the title of the European Union in the super featherweight category, and it will do so on Italian territory.

Nicola Henchiri (10-4-2, 0 KO) will be the rival of Gómez, a fighter of reasonable level for what this intermediate title usually means, but who fights at home and has more experience in hard fights within the professionalism, since since 2019 He has played a close Italian super featherweight championship (tie), a duel in which he was defeated by Francesco Patera and his last appointment, last May, with a very narrow victory against Mario Alfano who gave him the belt he still owns. For his part, Juanfe has unfolded in his toughest fight with Diego Valtierra, last April, also taking advantage of that fight to show off the scepter he owns, in his case that of Spain.

The left-handed condition of our fighter, his unpredictability and better technique, apart from being seven years younger, should match that trajectory where Henchiri has fought in more complicated rings, a priori.

We have spoken in the last hours with the Spanish expedition, Juan Félix himself, his coach Vicente Fernández and the manager and promoter (KO Boxing) Koke Sánchez, who were tired of the trip with little margin, a day before the weigh-in and two of the fight. “We all know that it is difficult to make a living from boxing in Spain, but if you don’t fight one hundred percent for your dream, you never know if it can be fulfilled”, the athlete tells us with enthusiasm.

Koke Sánchez and Vicente Fernández point out that “Together we analyzed the situation, the context, the level of the rival and we thought it was an opportunity that could not be missed. He is a fighter with much less amateur baggage than Juanfe, who is close to a hundred fights and was a national champion, and he started boxing very young. The opportunity comes at a good time, if he were a much more experienced opponent, another rooster would have crowed. But, considering that we had to look for the next step in the boy’s career, Henchiri is a logical step, even if there was no belt involved », Fernández sentence, while Sánchez adds that “We were thinking of a voluntary defense of the Spanish Championship, we played Ramos Savín in his day, but he had a shooting fight, and this just came out of the European Union, which we have accepted”.

The Spanish manager and promoter tells us that «We would not have wanted the fight without real possibilities, no matter how much money anyone offers us, so we come to win. There is no need to worry in principle, although we preferred to have fought at home, for the judges, since the EBU has been working well lately and they are all judges from outside and theoretically impartial “.

Both fighters complied with the scale on Thursday afternoon and are ready for an evening that will be broadcast by the Proximia platform this afternoon starting at approximately 10 pm.

You can see the talk with Juanfe Gómez, Vicente Fernández and Koke Sánchez in this link from minute 49 approximately.