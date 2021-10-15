There are boxers whose nickname goes like a glove. Juanfe Gomez It is one of them. His nickname is ‘The Magician’ and this Friday, in Reggio Emilia (Italy), he demonstrated why. Juanfe He showed all his talent against Nicola Henchiri, who he snatched the European Union Super Feather Championship from his home. The Italian chose the Spanish for a voluntary defense. “He was wrong,” Gómez warned in the previous one. That’s how it went. The aspirant was much superior, he overflowed the champion and He defeated him by unanimous decision (108-119, 107-119 and 108-118).

The plan drawn up by Vicente Fernández was executed by Juanfe to perfection. From the start, Gomez showed his speed. He moved, dodged and drew his punches. For three rounds, Henchiri was unable to read it. In fact, in that third act he almost got knocked out. With a right crochet, Gómez made him tremble and almost finished him. The home team weighed and when the Italian threw all his weight on the Spaniard to get air, no one complained. It was logical. The aspirant knew he had to do a little more while in Comanche territory. Did.

In the fourth act, Henchiri woke up and tried to apply pressure. It was not a problem for Juanfe, who waited and on the backlash he massacred the Italian. The Spanish varied the planes to perfection and also the heights, with that game, he connected very hard hands down … but the local was very strong. The KO was going to cost and there the experience came to light. The Italian had a wide repertoire of tricks. He put a hand to the genital area, Juanfe complained instead of continuing and everything got muddy (he gave several important head butts). Later, when Henchiri was empty, he complained of a low blow and was allowed to catch his breath. What’s more, the referee took a point from Juanfe for action. Vicente Fernández asked Gómez not to leave the fight. Inexperience was noted, but he channeled the round with a fall thanks to a hand to the liver area.

There were six minutes left and the applicant had to return to the previous fight. They calmed him in the corner and he came out centered. Juanfe had dosed and it showed. He moved, counterpunched and hit very hard in the abdominal area. Despite the scare, Gómez did not allow the fight to go away and landed extremely powerful blows (especially in the eleventh). At no time did Henchiri know how to see the ‘tricks’ of the Spanish. Only with bad arts could I win … and neither. It was time for the judges to speak. There was typical doubt when fighting at the champion’s house, but this time there was no black magic. The spell was what Juanfe wanted. New champion and with justice.