It is no secret to anyone that since the premiere of the second season of “Luis Miguel: the series”, one of the couples that joined the project, and the spoiled of all, is the one that forms Macarena Achaga and Juanpa Zurita.

The Mexican and the Argentine met during the filming, as they gave life to Alejandro Basteri (Juanpa Zurita) and Michelle Salas (Macarena Achaga) in fiction, but love grew between them.

And it is that through networks, the couple has not stopped showing off each of their displays of affection, but a last one alarmed thousands of fans without imagining the unexpected end.

It was through the famous platform of Chinese origin, TikTok, where the also model decided to surprise everyone with an unexpected invitation from one of his great friends.

It was the influencer and actor Juanpa Zurita who released the video where he can be seen arguing with his beloved and, amidst sadness, decides to send a message to one of his friends on Instagram.

This is nothing more and nothing less than the Grammy winner and one of the biggest pop stars in the industry, Ed Sheeran, everything to help him win back his girlfriend.

It is worth mentioning that the supposed message between the Mexican and the singer of British origin was in Spanish, and the red-haired singer answered in the same way, who immediately drove his fans crazy.

It is important to add that many fans expected the musician to send a video to Juanpa or make a video call, but what very few imagined is that he would appear with him.

After the supposed thunder between the actors, 25-year-old Juanpa appeared in another of the takes in front of Macarena’s house, and after a displeased face from her, Ed Sheeran appeared.

Grammy winner and best friend of Taylor Swift, appeared on stage playing a guitar while interpreting “Kiss you”, and immediately the face of Argentina changed.

Immediately, the star decided to pull the Brit to the apartment and close the door behind him, leaving her boyfriend outside and sad, while she enjoyed the singer.

“My girlfriend cut me off and I didn’t know what to do,” the video began, then Juanpa is on his cell phone, checking the posts on his Instagram feed and added: “But there is still hope.”

Then he sent a direct message to Ed Sheeran, where it read: “What happened my Ed ?, Hey bro, notice I argued with my girlfriend. I’m sad, do you raffle to come and sing some songs? Pull up, please! ”.

As expected, the video has exploded social networks and quickly everyone filled the publication with likes and comments, which was also posted on the Mexican’s Instagram account.

But that was not all, because the actor also shared another clip that he titled: “When you meet your idol”, where he tagged the singer and immediately surpassed one million likes and thousands of comments from his fans.

