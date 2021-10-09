10/09/2021 at 6:33 AM CEST

. / Ciudad Juárez

The Juárez FC tied this Friday no goals at home before the White Roosters of Queretaro in a pending match of the tenth day of the Apertura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer. The locals did not take advantage of the expulsion of Uruguayan Jonathan Dos Santos, who in the minute 19 he left Querétaro with one less player. The result allowed Juárez to rise to tenth place in the standings with 15 points and the Gallos remained in sixteenth place in the table with 11.

In the first half, the teams were slow to create danger until Dos Santos was sent off for a foul on Uruguayan Maximiliano Olivera, which allowed Juárez to take possession of the ball and step on his rival’s area. In the 22nd, the Uruguayan Diego Rolán sent a ball to the side of the goal defended by his compatriot Washington Aguerre and in the 29th the Argentine Matías García crashed a ball into the South American goalkeeper’s right post. With the game under his control, Brazilian Pedro Garay fouled Uruguayan Kevin Ramírez. The free kick was missed by Uruguayan Bryan Olivera.

Querétaro was well planted in defense in the second half and caused Juárez, with 78% of ball possession, to suffer to finish off the goal. Juárez could only make Aguerre uncomfortable in the 73rd minute with a shot from Pedro Garay that was stopped by the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

The Apertura will resume activities after the FIFA date with the thirteenth day that will begin on October 14 when Tijuana visits Querétaro. On the 15th, Necaxa will host Puebla and Mazatlán FC will host Atlas. On the 16th, Monterrey will challenge León at home, Pachuca will challenge Santos Laguna, San Luis will challenge America and champion Cruz Azul will challenge Tigres UANL. The Pumas UNAM-Juárez FC and Guadalajara-Toluca matches will end the day on October 17.