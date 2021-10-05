US District Judge Analisa Torres has denied a motion to allow XRP (XRP / USD) holders to intervene in the case the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed against Ripple Labs. and two of its executives.

At the same time, Judge Torres allowed XRP holders to be amici curiae, friends of the court. A report revealed this information earlier today, noting that six applicants filed the motion in hopes of intervening for all XRP holders.

According to an initial filing, the plaintiffs are Jordan Deaton, James Lamonte, Tyler Lamonte, Mya Lamonte, Mitchell McKenna and Kristiana Warner. However, the SEC objected to their move to improperly force themselves to participate in the lawsuit, saying they would be biased. The defendants also shared a similar view, proposing that the court should allow them to participate as amici curiae.

Explaining why the court decided to allow the plaintiffs to befriend the court but deny their motion to intervene, Judge Torres said the latter would cause undue delay.

This position would allow them to comment on specific legal matters of the case. According to the filing, the justification for amicus curiae filings is that they are helpful to the court and offer insights that the parties cannot obtain.

As such, the court only allows plaintiffs to respond to issues raised by both parties. This limitation prevents them from initiating, creating, or expanding problems.

Also, your opinions should not address new topics. The court has also denied the accusers the freedom to offer evidence or present witnesses.

An opportunity to share individual perspectives

With this opportunity, plaintiffs can share unique information or perspectives that can help the court beyond the point where attorneys for both parties can.

This offers them the opportunity to help Ripple win the case, as their interests align with those of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, the Ripple executives involved in the lawsuit.

This news comes as the SEC’s case against Ripple continues to attract the attention of lawyers in the crypto space, as its outcome could set a precedent for how the watchdog should regulate the nascent sector.

While the SEC is going after projects like Ripple, claiming they issued unregistered securities, it has avoided Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD).

Meanwhile, XRP, Ripple’s native token, is consolidating gains after surging 14.43% in the past seven days. At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $ 1.06 after rising 2.77% in 24 hours.

The post Judge in Ripple vs. SEC case seeks views of XRP holders appeared first on Invezz.