The last few days have been full of conflict and legal procedures for Novak Djokovic, who came to Australian soil to participate in the Australian Open and defend his place in the world of tennis. However, the authorities of the visiting country did not allow him to enter because he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-December, and he is not vaccinated. Situation that unleashed a complete controversy and the possibility of canceling his visa for the second time.

Djokovic has been detained since then, with a recent stay in a hotel in the city of Melbourne, and after an Australian court ordered the release of the Serbian native on Monday, the number one expressed on social networks his desire to compete: ” I am pleased and grateful that the judge reversed the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open. “

“I’m still focused on it. I flew out here to play one of the biggest events we have in front of our amazing fans. For now I can not say more, but THANK YOU all for being with me in all this and encouraging me to stay strong, “he said.

It was Australian Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly who restored the number one visa. Among other comments, he assured that the athlete did not have enough time to speak with his legal representatives before receiving the visa cancellation notice, which gave him only 20 minutes to defend himself, a situation that he saw as impossible when he found himself in the middle of the situation. situation at four in the morning, in addition to not having been able to corroborate with emails or calls the requests of immigration personnel.

The freedom and controversy of staying in the game

Novak Djokovic not only felt completely free to communicate with the whole world; but also to go out to practice for the tournament that he longs for.

Upon his arrival in Australia, Djokovic showed documents from doctors that gave him an exemption from the requirement to have the complete vaccination chart against COVID-19. Some colleagues of the Serbian assured that he had received extra media attention, and that the others had complied with the request made for all those travelers who are not Australian citizens.

