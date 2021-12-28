It’s official! The film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0) sold 1,908,053 tickets during its first three days on theaters in Japan, grossing more than ¥ 2,694 million yen ($ 23.5 million) which meant it became the film. with the second best opening weekend in the history of the Japanese box office.

The feature film released on December 24 moved from second place to Frozen 2, which grossed ¥ 1,939 million yen during its opening weekend in November 2019. The first place belongs to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train with a debut of ¥ 4.623 million yen in October 2020.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was screened in 418 movie complexes in Japan, including 58 midnight screenings and 39 IMAX screenings. Toho reported that 79.9% of the public rated the film in their satisfaction surveys as “very good” and 18.1% as “good”; a combined positive grade of 98%. The distributor estimates that the film could end its commercial run in excess of ¥ 10 billion yen ($ 87 million).

At the moment, no distributor has confirmed the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters in Latin America.

In 2017, Gege Akutami published a four-part series titled Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō in Jump GIGA magazine. Although the mangaka conceived it as a short story, its popularity was such among readers that the Shūeisha publisher decided to serialize a sequel to this universe in the Weekly Shōnen Jump publication in 2018: Jujutsu Kaisen. The main saga has 18 volumes so far and more than 60 million copies in circulation; meanwhile, that original story was reissued as a prequel volume called Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The manga inspired a successful 24-episode anime adaptation released in October 2020, which won the award for Anime of the Year at the fifth annual Anime Awards. The film adaptation of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 volume was announced at the conclusion of the anime’s broadcast in March 2021.

Panini Manga provides the following synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a high school student possessed by Rika, a cursed spirit. After causing an incident with some classmates, Satoru Gojo decides to bring him to the Technical High School of Witchcraft in Tokyo to learn to control the curse. He makes friends with his first-year classmates, Maki, Toge, and Panda, with whom he learns to exorcise curses. But suddenly, Suguru Geto, an evil sorcerer, appears with the intention of taking over Rika, the curse of Yuta ”.

The feature film saw the return of most of the MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season) studio staff who worked on the anime series, including director Sung Hoo Park (The God of High School); screenwriter Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga); character designer Tadashi Hiramatsu (Parasyte -the maxim-); as well as composers Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. STONE), Yoshimasa Terui (Hi Score Girl), and Arisa Okehazama (The God of High School). The cast is headed by Megumi Ogata (Shinji Ikari in Evangelion) as Yuta Okkotsu and Kana Hanazawa (Ichika Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Rika Orimoto.

