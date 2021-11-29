Julia Roberts, the condition that hides her slim silhouette | Instagram

Julia Roberts, is one of the most beloved and recognized Hollywood actresses, her talent and beauty have led her to stand out among other figures in the medium.

The actress Julia Roberts, has faced a condition called thrombocytopenia, a condition that was detected for a long time after undergoing a series of laboratory tests in which doctors realized that she has less than 150,000 platelets per microliters of circulating blood.

Julia Roberts, the condition that hides her slim figure. Photo: Instagram Capture

What is thrombocytopenia?

Better known as “Purple”. This makes your body full of bruises from low platelets in your body and blood supply.

Platelets are important when it comes to circulation and when a strong injury occurs or they clump together to form a plug and give rise to a bruise.

For several years, the legendary interpreter of “Pretty woman“Julia Fiona Roberts, has dealt with this condition, so she may have spontaneous bleeding in the mouth and gums, bruising, superficial skin bleeding, unusual and heavy menstrual flow, fatigue, nosebleed, or skin rash , among other things

Internal bleeding can occur, even without an injury that causes it and in the worst case, brain bleeding that can lead to loss of life. The indicated treatment in addition to medication may be platelet transfusion to stop or prevent sengrado.

According to Mayo Clinic laboratories, women are up to three times more likely to suffer from it, their symptoms can be: Excessive bruising, jaundice, red dot-shaped spots, delayed clotting, bleeding when going to the bathroom or in the gums and nose, discharge heavy menstrual and fatigue.

Married to Daniel Moder with whom on July 5 they celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a photo on Instagram, the “Oscar winner For “Best Actress” as well as “Three Golden Globes”, she has raised a family with three children.

Due to her condition, Julia Fiona Roberts, faced a series of challenges, was closely monitored in her pregnancies as she was at risk of bleeding that could complicate pregnancy.

The unfortunate thing is that it would not be the only condition that the Smyrna, Georgia born suffers since the 54-year-old star would also fear losing her vision, according to a publication in The National Enquirer.

According to what the newspaper claimed, the actress of famous films such as “My best friend’s Wedding“, etc., Fiona Roberts, was experiencing prolonged effects of” Spinal Meningitis “, which she would have contracted in the 80’s, which is why she has had some migraines and back and neck pain.

Other versions refer that Julia Roberts would also struggle with arthritis after presenting inflammation in the joints, although this has not been fully confirmed.