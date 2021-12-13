Julianna Peña accomplished the unthinkable at UFC 269 by submitting Amanda Nunes in the second round.

Julianna became the new bantamweight champion and scored perhaps the biggest MMA surprise of the year. Peña subdued Nunes with a lion kill at 3:22 of the second round.

After half a minute of study in the first round, Amanda began the offense with kicks to the legs. This threw Peña off balance and sent her to the canvas. The challenger quickly got to her feet and they began to exchange blows. Again Nunes sent Julianna to the mat, this time with her fists. The Brazilian tried to work close to the canvas, while Peña tried to tie up the fight and survive.

For the second round things would change. Peña landed Nunes with a pair of straight shots and this caused Amanda to forget about strategy. The champion seemed to underestimate Julianna’s punching and stood to exchange, relying on her power. Peña’s face began to show the punishment, but the challenger did not back down. The champion showed signs of fatigue as she received jab after jab from Julianna.

The ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ saw its opportunity and took it. Peña landed a takedown and immediately landed a lion kill that caused Amanda to give up quickly. In this way, Peña is the eighth fighter in UFC history to win the title and have won a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

HE DID IT🔥 @VenezuelanVixen IS THE CHAMPION🔥 ends for the best of all time # UFC269 pic.twitter.com/3B24Dnk5ZO – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021

UFC 269 results at the moment: Kai Kara-France defeats Cody Garbrandt via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:21 Sean O’Malley defeats Raulian Paiva via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42 Josh Emmett defeats to Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Tai Tuivasa defeats Augusto Sakai via KO ( fists) – Round 2, 0:26 Bruno Silva defeats Jordan Wright via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:28 Andre Muniz defeats Eryk Anders via submission (arm bar) – Round 1, 3:13 Erin Blanchfield defeats to Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Ryan Hall defeats Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27) Tony Kelley defeats Randy Costa via TKO ( elbows) – Round 2, 4:15 Gillian Robertson defeats Priscila Cachoeira via submission (kills lion) – Round 1, 4:59



