11/16/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

The French athlete Julie Le Galliard, who was a national boxing champion in the light category in 2015, died this Sunday at the age of 31 after spending several weeks hospitalized for a condition derived from the coronavirus, the local press reported on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed in the last hours by friends and family, who were astonished by the death of the young athlete, who although was fully vaccinated had an immunodeficiency blood disease.

“Julie had the mind of a warrior, but few knew the weakness of her body“Her friend, world boxing champion Anne-Sophie Mathis, wrote on Facebook.

According to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, the young woman had been in the intensive care unit in Marseille for almost two months after presenting the first respiratory problems derived from the disease, which had become complicated. “Julie had to be intubated very soon and apparently there was a problem with her windpipe, which was affected. She had to be operated on. She was in a coma for a long time and spent the last two months of her life in very complicated conditions,” says a close friend in the French newspaper.

The Galliard, a native of the northwestern region of Lorraine, began boxing in 2005 and competed in the category of weights under 57 kilos, which was not an Olympian at the time she was the winner.

In recent years, he had moved away from the ring due to a shoulder injury that required surgery and had begun to reorient his career towards education.