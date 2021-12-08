It has great significance for the spectacular lagoon fighter Julio “Canelito” Luna, the fight that he will hold next Saturday, December 18 at the José María “Capi” Correa stadium in San Allende, Guanajuato, when he competes for the Fecarbox championship of the World Council of Boxing (WBC, for its acronym in English), against the capital fighter Luis “Lobito” Montelongo, in what will be the main battle of the cartel offered by Miura Boxing Promotions, headed by Manuel Garrido, and which can be seen throughout Latin America at through Combate Space.

“The title that I am about to contest means a lot to me,” warned the young boxer, mentioning that a victory represents a great opportunity to take an important step in his professional career, since his goal is to become world champion, and he is Fighting will help you a lot to move towards achieving the goal you set yourself when you first donned a pair of boxing gloves.

Regarding his rival in turn, he said he was aware that he is a tough opponent, a fierce fighter, “I don’t worry, I take care, and for this,“ we have been preparing very hard every day, and first God will achieve a victory extremely important ”.

BOXING IS YOUR LIFE

For as long as he can remember, Julio Ulises Luna Avila has been linked to the sport of fists, “since I was born I have practically lived it in a boxing gym, since my father was a boxer and since he was a boy I accompanied him to his training sessions, and then that’s where my taste for boxing started ”, the talented athlete responds excitedly.

Starting his career in the amateur field at the age of 12, Julio Luna made 90 fights, having an outstanding participation in different competitions at the state and national level.

YOU WILL REACH 100% TO YOUR COMMITMENT

At 23 years of age, and with a professional record of 17 wins, 10 of these by knockout, by two draws, he is very clear about his goal, which forces him to do the best job of preparation.

“Today I try to do 8 to 10 rounds of sparring a day, with different boxers of good level from the Lagunera region,” he commented, something he does at the Gym Cobrita Luna facilities, located in front of his house.

The brother of the current bantamweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Yulihan “Cobrita” Luna, trains under the supervision of his father, and his physical trainer Rodrigo Tellez.

“The run is daily, the places are Cerro Cristo de las Noas, Cerro de Pancho Villa, and on Sundays run us at the Puente de Ojuela, the time I run is around an hour,” he explained, while reiterating that his fight with Montelongo will reach one hundred percent.

FUTURE PUBLIC ACCOUNTING

Julio Luna plans to be a professional in all areas, in boxing his aspirations are to equal his sister and become a world champion, but he is also preparing to achieve a university degree, alternating his career as a public accountant with boxing.

“Apart from boxing, he also dedicated me to studying a public accountant career, I am currently in the ninth semester,” he revealed, emphasizing that all the effort made is for his little son.

He also mentioned having a hamburger business at home where I work on weekends, “I am the father of a beautiful girl of one year and 9 months, her name is Ana Julieta Luna Silva to whom I dedicate each of my triumphs. , and it is for her that I fight every day to be world champion and give her a good future, “he said.