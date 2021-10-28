Julio Cesar Chávez was Belinda and Christian Nodal’s “cupid” | Instagram

Julio César Chávez recently revealed that thanks to him, Belinda and Christian Nodal, became boyfriends, the “national boxing champion” would have been the intermediary between them, as revealed: “When I convinced her to fight Nodal.”

It should be remembered that Julio César Chávez González, considered the “Mexican boxing legend” and the “regional music singer“They are countrymen as they are both originally from Sonora.

However, the reactions in the comments did not take long, since the users immediately referred that it was one of the jokes of the “former champion“remembered for taking world titles in three different divisions.

Internet users hinted that the “ex-boxer”, Chávez González, 59, is a person who is characterized by having a good sense of humor.

Even under the image there is another text that reads: “Let’s see if the gossip does not reach the programs.”

Tell me that you want attention, without saying that you want attention …. What a need to say that now, Don Julio César Chávez! It is read in the message with which the user accompanied the photograph.

Likewise, the postcard generated as many reactions from netizens on the platform, as well as 1,184 people who liked it.

The subscribers of the account said that it is also a photo that belongs to the past and that it would be taken up by the “former champion“and father of Julio César Chávez Jr.,

A photo from 2013? How eager to draw the attention of this man, read in comments.

It turns out that now everyone who has a photo with Beli or Nodal comes out of their rubble, what a need at this point !!, said the user @mercyvienan.

The “former judges of La Voz“They confirmed their courtship, which emerged in the middle of the recordings of the contest in which both participated as judges, in August 2020.