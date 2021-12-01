Julio César Chávez is infected, cancels tour with Palazuelos and Van Rankin | INSTAGRAM

The famous three, Julio César Chávez, Roberto Palazuelos and Jorge ‘the Donkey’ Van Rankin he had planned a tour of his new show that they named “Commandments of a ch1ngón man”, a mixture of theater play with ‘Stand up’ or comedy.

However, celebrities had to cancel this tour thanks to an unforeseen situation, and is that the boxer a test was recently done and it turned out that infectedWith the recent appearance of the new variant, the situation is unknown and there is fear of a new wave for which they preferred to be responsible and avoid any negative situation in this regard.

In this presentation the actors and the boxer would be talking and reflecting on the rules that have governed their lives to get to where they are to achieve all those important achievements that they have had.

Although the tickets for three presentations in Monterrey for the first week of December they had to cancel, they preferred to take care of the health of the former world boxing champion, as well as that of the assistants.

It is that despite the fact that the famous athlete is asymptomatic, of course it can be contagious: “it is a unanimous consensus, the production team and its protagonists have made the prudent decision to postpone the tour scheduled for these last months of the year. In due course, the new dates will be announced to the public through the Show’s official networks ”, It could be read in a bulletin in which they reported the cancellation.



In addition, it was reported on the health of the boxer, who is stable, without any degree of severity, it is even said that he is asymptomatic, strong, in treatment, enthusiastic and also with an excellent sense of humor to move forward.

So there is no need to worry, apparently the athlete will recover soon and as soon as he does, we will surely have news about the reestablishment of this tour that was already exciting the hundreds of attendees who were ready to go to enjoy his show.

Internet users never imagined seeing these 3 celebrities together, much less in a presentation as interesting as the one they are about to release, it will surely be a success and we will be commenting on the reviews here.