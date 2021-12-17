

Julio César Chávez Jr. will return to the ring on December 18 in Culiacán.

Photo: Manuel Velasquez / .

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will return to get into the ring after having been defeated before Anderson Silva at the Jalisco Stadium. This time he will face the Peruvian David Zegarra this Saturday, December 18 in Culiacán. The “Junior” promised to show a better version despite criticism from his father, the “Great Mexican Champion.”

“Today I am in more spirits, with more desire to box. Then there were very sudden fights, my father’s farewell, with all due respect … it does not affect us or harm us, But (my dad) does get carried away with what people say, he tells me: ‘I throw more punches than you’… He is a professional boxer, already retired, but all that generates some confusion in him or it rises a little , but I have kept”Chávez Jr. indicated in a statement for the Contra las Cuerdas portal.

In this sense, the Mexican boxer explained how it has been his preparation for his return to the ring. Chávez Jr. was very confident about this new version of him by stating that There are no more distractions outside the ring that undermine your performance.

“It was very difficult, here I go, I’m mating in the ring, I’ve felt better, but there has been one other thing that has not let me enjoy, but I think this is going to be the fight where I will give my best and better things are going to come for me“He commented.

The reasons for the latest defeat of Julio César Chávez Jr.

The “Junior” lost to former UFC fighter Anderson Silva. That fight took place within the framework of the “Tribute to the Kings” event, which represented the last exhibition match of the “César del Boxeo”.

“Little by little we have been working, we brought a little weight up, brought an injury from the last fight against Anderson Silva, A very bad fight, I fought very bad, I was sick for that fight. There are no excuses, excuses do not work in my career or in my life, but this time I fought with bronchitis and couldn’t breathe. I was left with that bad taste in my mouth, I didn’t like it ”, explained the Mexican.

