New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a less-than-stellar interaction with fans Thursday evening. Now he’s issuing a statement on the matter.

During Thursday evening’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, Knicks power forward Julius Randle seemed to be a little irritated with New York fans. As such, he threw a thumbs down in their direction and shared his thoughts after the game.

It wasn’t exactly a great look for the 27-year-old forward from Dallas. The moment wasn’t his best. Now he’s issuing a statement on the matter and expressing his regrets.

In his statement, Randle made sure to note that he loves New York City and the Knicks franchise. Randle noted the passion that Knicks fans have and stated that he is also passionate about winning. He also noted how he is grateful for the way Knicks fans have embraced him and his family.

On the matter of his comment, Randle said he should have “handled things last night differently and expressed [himself] with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. “

According to Randle, his comment “was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love.”

Randle doesn’t appear to be too proud of the moment. It began when he gave a thumbs down to Knicks fans.

When asked about the gesture after the game Thursday night, Randle explained his thoughts on the matter in a quick and simple manner.

I asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd. His answer: “Shut the fuck up.” – Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 7, 2022

The overall incident between Randle and Knicks fans likely won’t create a lot of warm, cozy feelings for folks in New York. That’s especially true as the Knicks continue to struggle this season.

Following New York’s three-point win over the Celtics, the Knicks improved to 19-20 on the season. New York currently sits at 10th in the Eastern conference. Randle scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.