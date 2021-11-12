11/12/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Geovanny Junior Hurtado Julio wants to put Tucurinca on the map. This 19-year-old central youth -turns 20 on November 30- measures 2.05m and weighs 83 kg and he comes from living his first great experience in Europe, where he aspires to succeed as a footballer. Originally from this small Colombian town of 3,000 inhabitants, located in Santa Marta in the Department of Magdalena, this Friday he returns to his country after have been exercising for several days with the Girona and Espanyol affiliate. Trust that it is not a goodbye but a see you soon.

“It was not easy & rdquor ;, explains to SPORT about his experience since he opted for football, encouraged by his uncle Fabian Munoz, former Union Magdalena footballer. He has been away from his homeland for two and a half years, living in Pereira 927 kilometers away with other elite tutored players although in not entirely ideal conditions. With a past at Algarrobo FC and the Club Deportivo y Escuela Ciudadela 29 de julio FC, Junior Hurtado –as he is known soccerically- He was as preselectable for the Colombian Under-17 team, where Alfredo ‘El Pato’ Araújo, the second coach, had him under control. However, a test at CD Tolima changed his fledgling career.

From scoring goals to avoiding them

“Before I was a forward, I went to do a test in Tolima but there they told me ‘you come from central’. Since I was 17 I have worked as a defender, I changed the chip & rdquor;, explains Hurtado, who has grown 15 centimeters in the last three years and who does not miss being the spearhead. During this time he has been working to earn his bread as a defender and in fact, already leading the rear, the tall footballer He was chosen as the best player in the Ciudad Pereira Cup last May with the Caribbean Union under Alexander Piedrahita. This regional tournament allowed him to start collecting merits to cross the pond, something he achieved a month ago.

“I wanted to get out of Colombia & rdquor ;, he admits despite having to return sooner than he would like. On October 11, he left Bogotá for Spain. Girona and Espanyol have opened their doors 10,000 kilometers from home, but for a limited time. The current delicate economic situation does not help to fulfill his dream although he has made progress for the future.

On October 28, in a training session with Manlleu so as not to lose a rhythm between one test period and another, made a 10 of 10 pass ERA on the run 20 meters from a three-foot goal. As relevant data, the second best record was a 3 out of 10. And the precision in his shipments is one of his strengths, beyond a powerful aerial game for obvious reasons. “I talk a lot, I like being a leader on the court and I try to filter a lot of balls between the lines & rdquor ;, he explains.

Before spending a couple of days with Manlleu, he had gone through an adaptation of just over two weeks while at La Vinya. It was quick. Quique Cárcel, Girona’s sports director, thought of having him for two or three days on trial but ended up extending his stay. Axel Vizuete, coach of the Girona branch, was satisfied with his performance, although the club’s tight salary limits left him with no option at this point in the season.

Junior Hurtado, with Espanyol clothing

| SPORT.es

In November he changed the red and white elastic for the blue and white. Rufete, the namesake of Jail in Espanyol, became interested in him despite the fact that after two weeks of training the end has been the same. In his suitcase he carries the recognition of the coaching staff of Luis Blanco, whose back is of a high level with Lluís Recasens, Álvaro García and Aleix Gorjón –and sometimes Carlos Mangada also delays his position-. Junior Hurtado’s epilogue was the dispute of the friendly charity of the parakeet subsidiary in Alcanar this past Wednesday. He did it as a starter with the number ’40’.

After a single month, today he leaves back to Colombia. There he has won integers to get to professional football and if he gains experience the future may smile at him with another ticket back to Europe with a contract under his arm. Two of his three brothers have university studies and he finished high school. It is option B because A has a spherical shape. He knows that it is difficult to achieve the dream of dedicating himself and living from football, but with effort and prayers – read the Bible daily – he hopes to achieve it. Hurtado threatens to return.