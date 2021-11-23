Jurassic World – 71% managed to connect with the public in a way similar to Jurassic Park – 93%. Of course, the original film changed movie history in many ways and that just can’t be matched, but the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard movie revived interest in dinosaurs and made enough millions to secure a new saga. In addition, it was possible to find a way to update things a bit and give a new meaning to the theme of feeling God when creating new life, and certain factual errors that appeared in both the original novel and the first installment were fixed.

Unfortunately, the joke was short lived, as the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% showed that the originality ran out. In addition to using much more characters and references from the first films, this film ended in an inconsistent way that only served to justify one more entry. Although it did not badly at the global box office, critics and audiences no longer enjoyed it in the same way. Colin Trevorrow promises that with Jurassic World: Dominion everything will be as amazing as before.

The most recent installment of this saga will be released at some point next year and it is already one of the most anticipated releases for that moment. In fact, small trailers have been released for a long time so that the public does not forget the film and now, before an official trailer, the creators decided to release the first minutes of the film that includes a prologue when dinosaurs ruled the earth millions ago of years.

In the first minutes we can see the daily life of several dinosaurs and how they coexist with each other, from the natural encounter to the irremediable violence where two alphas fight until there is only one survivor. Like a little nod to Jurassic Park, that scene ends with a mosquito taking blood from the fallen dinosaur. It must be remembered that in the first film it is thanks to a mosquito that the entire genetic process can take place in the first place.

After this introduction we jump into the future (present actually) where dinosaurs once again rule the earth due to the actions of the past movie. At the end of the sequel there was an ethical moment in which the protagonists had to make the decision to kill the dinosaurs or set them free. In the end they are free and these first minutes show us how difficult it will be to keep humanity safe. Without knowing more details of the plot, except for the confirmed return of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, this trailer serves to excite fans, who are expecting a lot of action and new dinosaurs.

The funny thing is that that first part where we see the dinosaurs in a more natural way will not be part of the film. In an interview with SlashFilm, the director assured that it was filmed independently with Michael Giacchino making music. The idea was to show the classic dinosaurs, but also to present for the first time those that look more like what they really were. There is one with feathers, and another with a very fine fur that, in fact, was discovered a short time ago. The truth is that this scene looks very good and it is a pity that it only serves as publicity.

Those who have closely followed the advances of this saga know of the existence of Battle at Big Rock, a short film that shows a family who comes face to face with a dinosaur. This event is also part of the canon and will be referenced in Jurassic World: Dominion. The director’s idea is to see how small decisions change things and generate a domino effect of pure chaos that will put humanity at risk, but will also take it to a survival limit.

