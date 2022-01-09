There are five months left until ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ hits the big screen, if it is not prevented by the coronavirus or, what do I know, the Jurassic world invasion. That’s what this new installment of the saga is about, which will show a world once again inhabited by a handful of dinosaurs that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will have to hunt down to ensure the survival of our species. .

Fiery, fierce, and ready for a fight. Welcome to the party DeWanda Wise. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/4bnus7qMnB ? Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) January 8, 2022

Luckily for them, they won’t be alone. One of the companions will be a new character played by the protagonist of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’, DeWanda Wise. Universal just released a first look at this co-star. “Fiery, fierce and ready to fight. Welcome to the party, DeWanda Wise”, says the text that accompanies the photo that draws attention because Pratt and his partner plan to face some creature with a machete and a taser. Good luck!

Even if there has been no official trailer yet (some are waiting for it for the Super Bowl to be held on February 13)We have seen some individual photos of Chris Pratt (one escaping from an Atriciraptor on a motorcycle, another with Omar Sy, protagonist of ‘Lupine’, and one in which he tries to tame a herbivorous friend) and one of Bryce Dallas Howard with the water up to the neck (really). And of course we have already been able to see the prologue of the film, five minutes of perfect footage to whet your appetite.

The dinosaurs return

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not calling Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum dinosaurs. But it is true that the main course of this ‘Dominion’ is the return of the three faces that starred in the first installments of the saga 30 years ago. At the most critical moment in the fight against dinosaurs (and the realization that humans can trip over the same stone multiple times), it’s time to call Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. And it is said that his will not be exactly a cameo but that they will have a lot of weight in the plot.

The cast is completed by Mamoudou Athie, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott and Dichen Lachman. Colin Trevorrow returns to direct as in the first ‘Jurassic World’ and picking up the baton from JA Bayona after ‘Fallen Kingdom’, with a script signed by him and Emily Carmichael from an idea by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ to hit theaters on June 10Let’s touch wood