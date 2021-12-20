This year he has been identified in the cinema especially for the return of franchises that marked the lives of viewers of various generations. It is clear that reboots or remakes are nothing new, but in recent months the return of characters that gave life to certain franchises has injected some energy into lovers of nostalgia. Featuring Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%, the franchise recovered after the hard blow that meant Ghostbusters – 73%, in addition to bringing back the original stars.

Keep reading: Jurassic World: Dominion | Foreword is praised by paleontologist for its accuracy with dinosaurs

In the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% gave the public what they wanted, which is positively reflecting on their income. But the magic that emerged with both films is that, they were not simple cameos that would last a couple of seconds, but the characters who returned to the screen were a fundamental part of the plot and were even given the opportunity to tell new stories. that the public did not know about them.

Following this strategy, which has worked quite well, he prepares for its premiere Jurassic World: Dominion, which after giving a place to its own characters, is now preparing for the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park – 93% to join Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing on their adventures. On this occasion, their appearance is not surprising, since almost from the beginning they were announced and it was known that the actors lived together during the filming.

Now those who will give the surprises are the dinosaurs, since several of them are creatures that had not appeared on the screen – or at least in this trilogy -. Empire magazine just shared the first look at an atrociraptor, which is described as a close relative of the velociraptor, but more deadly. In the image revealed by the magazine, the protagonist is observed on a motorcycle being chased by said dinosaur, and it is the same director Colin Trevorrow who spoke about that scene.

Continue with: Jurassic World: Dominion First Minutes Revealed

It is a sequence set in Malta. And the image speaks for itself: it’s Chris Pratt being chased by an Atrociraptor. And if they catch up, he will die, I can tell you. While the Velociraptor is a bit more of a poacher, the Atrociraptors are a bit more brutal. These things will just come to you. And in this particular case, they have chosen your scent, and they are not going to stop until you die. They are quite brutal. They are quite vicious.

It has also been mentioned that another of the dinosaurs that will make its debut on the big screen is the Pyroraptor which, according to what some sources point out, has some kind of special ability with fire, although its connection has not been specified. with the element, if it is resistant to it or could even spit it out. Without a doubt, these creatures were always the main attraction of the franchise, and it is better that in this new installment they shine.

It may interest you: Why Jurassic Park didn’t need to have sequels or become a franchise

Jurassic World: Dominion It hits theaters on June 10, 2022 after a delay suffered during the film’s production by some cases of COVID-19. It is worth mentioning that during the filming, each actor had the opportunity to live with the stars of the original franchise and the new one, contributing things for their characters and even having certain freedoms over the script.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');