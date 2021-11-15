“She is alive!”. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has reached the finish line after an especially difficult production. The pandemic changed the plans of this third Jurassic film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which already marked a milestone by becoming one of the first blockbusters to resume activity.

With director Colin Trevorrow at the helm, ‘Jurassic World 3’ returned to filming when in Spain we were only beginning to say goodbye to confinement, and he did it by betting very hard on safety on set.

After becoming the first blockbuster to resume filming in the UK, spending between $ 6 and $ 8 million just on security protocols and after conducting some 40,000 COVID tests, the film said goodbye to fieldwork … But there was still a lot to do.

Now Trevorrow himself announces that it is finally complete, after a post-production that closes with its sound mix and a “last roar”.

“Last night we put the final touch of rewatching the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our sound mix for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. She is alive!“.

Much expectation

The desire for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ seems to have been increasing at the same rate that things were complicated for this proposal of which some other detail has already been revealed.

We know that Laura Dern will return as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, three interpreters who will pay tribute to the beginning of the saga, ‘Jurassic Park’; but, curiously, starring in a parallel story to the one headed by the stars of the new generation: Pratt and Howard.

It was confirmed by Trevorrow himself, assuring that these plot lines “are getting closer and closer, and you understand it, you begin to understand how they are going to intersect and they do. But that’s not a traditional way of structuring a movie. “

This filmmaker revealed thus that we are facing a different approach, hastening to reassure fans by adding that “Laura, Sam and Jeff are as much a part of the movie as are Chris and Bryce in terms of screen time, in terms of its importance in the story, everything. ” June 10, 2022 we’ll see how ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ puts all the pieces together.