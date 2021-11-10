Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) invites players to discover an evolved world with the long-awaited dinosaur park management simulator, Jurassic World Evolution 2, which is released today on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One at a recommended price of 59.99 euros.

Players looking to expand their experience can discover even more with the exclusive Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition digital edition. In addition to the base game, players will receive three exclusive vehicle skins inspired by the Dinosaur Protection Group, six service posters for the guest building, and five additional prehistoric species to add to their parks in Challenge and Sandbox modes, including the Acrobatic Geosternbergia, Aquatic Attenborosaurus and Terrestrial Megalosaurus, all for a suggested retail price of € 69.99.

At the gates of next summer’s highly anticipated new chapter in one of the greatest franchises in film history, Jurassic World: Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, players will be able to immerse themselves in an exciting Jurassic World experience upon meeting for the first time. outside the confines of the Dead Islands. They will discover dinosaurs that come to life with astonishing realism, through a number of different environments ranging from dense forests and rocky deserts to sun-drenched tropics, each offering its own set of conditions, terrains and environmental catastrophes to the ones to face.

With a compelling narrative, the Campaign mode puts players at the center of the action after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and they will be joined by returning characters such as Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum). In this original, cinematic story, budding prehistoric park managers will learn the skills necessary to become masters of park management. They will join forces with Cabot Finch to help lead DFW (Department of Fish and Wildlife) efforts throughout the continental U.S., working to enable new facilities in a multitude of locations to control, contain and preserve wild dinosaurs.

Players can change the course of events and experience the Jurassic World universe like never before in the new Chaos Theory mode. Reliving crucial moments from all five films in the Jurassic World franchise, players can step into the shoes of those who came before them and make their mark in a series of “what if” scenarios. Whether it’s making John Hammond’s dream of a functioning Jurassic Park come true, showing a T. rex at the San Diego Amphitheater, or building and running his own Jurassic World with the support of iconic characters like Dr. Henry Wu (with the voice of BD Wong), fans of the franchise can rediscover and alter the events of their favorite movies as they manage a new series of challenges with unpredictable results.

Dinosaur park perfectionists will find everything they need to unleash their creativity in Sandbox mode. With a host of tools at their fingertips, including expanded building and customization options, players will be able to create their ultimate Jurassic Park or Jurassic World in this open play experience. For those looking to put their park management skills to the test, Challenge mode offers the perfect escape route with a series of missions of varying difficulty that will put even the most experienced park managers to the test.

Through deeper management, such as new guest demographics, players will have to balance guest interests and needs to maximize profits and increase park appeal. In addition, a group of key personnel, including teams of scientists and veterinarians, ensures that the parks and their inhabitants are kept in tip-top shape. With more than 75 impressive prehistoric species to discover, including the most sought-after marine and flying reptiles, as well as community favorites, Jurassic World Evolution 2 offers fans everything they need for authentic and captivating Jurassic World experiences.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.