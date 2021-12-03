12/03/2021 at 20:10 CET

Artur Lopez

Jürgen Klopp spoke on the Liverpool FC website about the recent signing of Cláudio Taffarel for the technical team of goalkeepers. The German coach attaches so much importance to each position on the field that in 2018 the ‘reds’ signed Alisson from Rome for the exorbitant amount of 62.5 million euros. However, the Brazilian goalkeeper was vital in the achievement of the club’s sixth Champions League, and the Premier League after thirty years of drought in the domestic championship.

For his part, the German coach is delighted with the latest addition to the technical team: “Taffa is a very good boy. I had the idea for a while now, when I saw all our extremely talented goalkeepers. He is really good and exciting, he is a brilliant guy. and he’s older than me, which is important because I was the oldest on the coaching staff, “Klopp joked.” The acquisition will not entail any dismissal, as confirmed by the preparer ‘red’: “John Achterberg renewed his contract until 2024. People often draw the wrong conclusions. John is the head of the doorman department and Taffa is a wonderful complement to him. “

A new philosophy of play in goal

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has praised the quality of his goalkeeping team: “Across all age groups, we really believe that we have an exceptional group of players there, starting of course with Ali, but then Caoimhin, then Marcelo, then Harvey, Vit was brilliant in Ireland. That’s why we wanted a real solution for these guys, and we also want to create our own philosophy for goalkeeping. For this we think of a coach who was a world-class player, and works in the Brazilian National Team together with two of the best goalkeepers in the world: Ederson and Alisson“Liverpool’s current starting goalkeeper has a good relationship with Cláudio Taffarel. But the signing of his compatriot does not respond to Alisson’s only wish with his renewal until 2027, but rather to sports issues.