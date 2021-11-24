

The lead prosecutor, Linda Dunikoski, said the defendants attacked Arbery for being an African American running down the street.

Photo: Octavio Jones / Pool / .

The jury for the trial against the three men accused of killing the African American Ahmaud Arbery concluded this Tuesday your first day of deliberations.

The court heard the final rebuttal arguments of the prosecution this Tuesday in the morning, after both the prosecution and the defense presented the arguments on Monday.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, who are father and son, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, were charged with murder and other charges in the death of Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man who was jogging in February 2020 when he was shot.

The defense claimed that the men acted legally under the state’s citizen arrest law, which at the time of the incident, since they suspected that the young man was involved in robberies in the neighborhood, alleging that the defendants had the right of self-defense against Arbery, who one of the defense attorneys claimed that the deceased chose to fight.

However, the prosecution was upset by the defense arguments, emphasizing that the actions of the defendants were based on assumptions and they chose the decision to use violence.

“The three defendants made assumptions about everything that was happening that day, and they made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was an African American man running down the street“Chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski pointed out to the jury.

Dunikoski was able to file a rebuttal Tuesday after the jury heard from attorneys for each of the three defendants on Monday.

Defense arguments

“It is absolutely horrible and tragic that this has happened. And again, this is where the law intertwines with pain and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you think it is necessary“Said Jason Sheffield, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, who was the man who fatally shot Arbery.

Meanwhile, Laura D. Hogue, attorney for Gregory McMichael, attempted to refute the state’s characterization of Arbery as a “victim” in this case, and He argued to the jury the decisions he made that led him to the Satilla Shores neighborhood, in addition to noting that Arbery was not an innocent victim.

For his part, Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, stated that without his client there would be no charges in the case because there would be no video evidence. He also said that Bryan showed no “malice” and that Arbery would have died whether Bryan was there or not, stating that the deceased could not have escaped from Travis McMichael’s bullets.

As the trial continues, the three defendants face nine criminal charges, including malicious murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Although Arbery’s death occurred on February 23, 2020, it was not until two and a half months after the charges were filed, mainly motivated by national protests over racially charged murders and the publication of the video of the death of the young man.

With information from CBS News

You may also like:

• They accuse father and son for the death of African American Ahmaud Arbery while playing sports in the neighborhood

• Selection of the jury for the trial against those accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery generated outrage

• Concussion due to death of African American man jogging; two targets shoot him