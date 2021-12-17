ALEJANDRA OLCESE

The food delivery platform at home Just Eat Spain and the unions CCOO and UGT have signed this Friday the first agreement to regulate the working conditions of the so-called ‘riders’ of this company, as reported in a joint statement.

The text, which has not been made public, come into force in january And be of application throughout the country. “It has the ambition to become the starting point for a future homogeneous negotiation in the sector of activity”, have indicated the unions and the company.

Specifically, it regulates the working conditions of the sector and seeks eliminate precariousness of the delivery men establishing a “living wage“and guaranteeing a day “certain with digital disconnection”.

“Just Eat has always been committed to job of the delivery man as marked by our legal system. A high level of affiliation with the distributors is also one of the keys to guaranteeing excellence in the performance of our activity. This agreement reinforces this commitment and goes one step further. As industry leaders, We aspire for this collective agreement to be the precedent for a future sectoral agreement“, has pointed Patrik bergareche, CEO of Just Eat in Spain.

The agreement between the platform and the unions has been presented just a week after the European Commission announce its proposal for a Directive to regulate platform work in the community context.

In Spain, Just eat provides service in 95% of the national territory, where it has more than 2.5 million active users and more than 20,000 associated restaurants.

Other companies such as Deliveroo have left the country

The agreement signed today is the first to take place in the sector, which has suffered significant turbulence this year after the approval of the controversial ‘rider law’, which obliges these platforms to hire delivery men, until now self-employed workers.

The implementation of this law by the Government has already led to other companies such as Deliveroo to leave its activity in Spain, although they claimed at the time that it was not a key market for them.

The other two Just Eat competitors, Glovo and Uber EatsThey do intend to stay. The first has directly hired part of the delivery men with fixed wages and hours, while the second is subcontracting part of the fleets.

