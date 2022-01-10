

The Department of Justice was in charge of giving the details of the sentence.

Photo: Samuel Corum / .

The Justice Department announced Monday an out-of-court settlement with the firm Buddy’s Kitchen, accused of discriminating against immigrant workers by demanding certain identification documents from them to verify your work permits in the United States.

The terms of the agreement stipulate that the company, which produces and distributes frozen food, pay $ 40,000 in civil penalties, change its employment policies, and train its employees responsible for the verification of work permits.

“Under federal law, employers cannot discriminate by asking workers for specific documents to prove their work permit based on their citizenship, immigration status or national origin,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said, quoted in a statement from the Department. of Justice.

According to the official, employers must allow all their employees, whether or not they are US citizens, “provide any valid and acceptable document, at their choice, that proves their work permit.”

The Justice Department began its investigation of the Minnesota-based firm and found that the company routinely “discriminated by asking foreigners, primarily legal residents, to present specific documents issued by the Department of Homeland Security.” .

Those documents prove that the person has permission to work in the United States but, according to the statement, Buddy’s Kitchen company did not request those documents from US citizens.

“All employees have the right to choose the valid documentation that they want to present when they demonstrate that they have permission to work in the United States,” he added.

The Immigration and Nationality Act, which came into force in 1952, has anti-discrimination provisions that prohibit employers from asking for unnecessary documents or specifying the type of document that a worker must present as proof of his work permit only on the basis of of citizenship, immigration status or national origin of the employee.

