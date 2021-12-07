

The attorney general, Merrick Garland, assured that Texas seeks to limit the right to vote to minorities.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / .

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday to challenge legislative maps adopted by the Republican Party in Texas. in recent weeks claiming that they do not recognize the growth of the Latino population and discriminate against African American voters.

Distinct districts drawn by Texas lawmakers violate federal voting rights law by diluting the voting power of minority voters, Fox News reported.

Experts in the department’s career voting laws evaluated the new Texas redistricting plans and determined they include districts that violate the Voting Rights ActMerrick Garland, attorney general, said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Challenge Statewide Redistricting Plan https://t.co/r93LwjaGAN – Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 6, 2021

“This is not the first time that Texas has acted to minimize the voting rights of its minority citizens.“Deputy Attorney General Vanita Gupta said during the conference.

“Decade after decade, the courts have found that Texas has enacted redistricting plans that deliberately dilute the voting power of Latino and African American voters and violate the Voting Rights Act,” added Gupta.

Following the 2020 census, the state of Texas won two additional seats in the United States House of Representatives. The population growth that created the new seats was driven by minority communities and people of color accounted for 95%according to census data, CNN noted.

The lawsuit further alleges that by drawing the map of the U.S. Congress, Texas “Intentionally” Eliminated a Latino Election Opportunity in the 23rd Congressional District, located in West Texas where courts identified violations of the Voting Rights Act in previous redistricting cycles.

The lawsuit noted that Texas failed to secure a seat that would encompass the growing Latino electorate in Harris County, as well as excluding minority communities from the core of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Texas also eliminated Latino electoral opportunities in the House of Representatives plan by manipulating or eliminating districts altogether. where Latino communities previously chose their preferred candidates, ”reads part of the lawsuit.

This lawsuit comes just weeks after the Justice Department denounced Texas for a separate voting law, SB1, which bans 24-hour polling places and increases identification requirements.

Previously, the Department of Justice sued Texas in September over a new state law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

