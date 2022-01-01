Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived in March 2021 – 82% to HBO Max and it was a total success. Thanks to the joint efforts of thousands of DC fans, this version of Zack Snyder managed to see the light of day, and those who supported arduously for the director’s work to take its place were completely satisfied. Given the vociferous nature of his followers, it was foolish to expect that those who once demanded the cut of Zack just walk away and stop asking for things, on the contrary, the DCEU’s epic four-hour feature only motivated them and gave them the confidence to keep asking Warner Bros. for more. The Snyder Cut was just the beginning.

You may also like: The Flash: Gal Gadot would have accidentally revealed her appearance as Wonder Woman

With this situation, it could be said that the fans have become even more demanding since the cut of Snyder It satiated them a bit. The massive use of the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse became a common sight on Twitter every day, and that’s not even to mention requests to make a standalone movie of Ben Affleck’s Batman, or David Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad – 25% . When Warner Bros. agreed to release the much-requested cut of The Justice League At the beginning of last year, he opened a door that now he probably won’t be able to close, he made himself of a horde of fans whose desires may never be satiated.

In addition to the fact that the public has not stopped demanding that all the Snyderverse, the lawsuits do not stop as fans have mounted a campaign so that the Green Lantern scene of Wayne T. Carr that was eliminated from Snyder cut be completed and released for all the world to see. This is undoubtedly something that would be difficult to concede, since as is already known, the relationship between Zack snyder and Warner is broken; Either way, the followers do not lose hope and continue to speak out on social media.

We also recommend: Superhero series that deserve a second chance

So far it is not known if this request will ever be heard and we will be able to see more about the Green Lantern of Snyder. What is clear is that after being successful and achieving Zack had his court, the followers of DC Films will not rest until they get what they want, since they have the antecedent of Justice league and they know that anything is possible. Here are some highlights from the campaign for the Green Lantern scene:

Give us our Green Lantern #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut @Discovery

Give us our green lantern # RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut @Discovery pic.twitter.com/qvHKZDt4tN – KS (@KobeSpurlock) December 31, 2021

For more John Stewart’s Green Lantern, we need to ask @wbpictures @WarnerMedia to do the second and third parts of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

For more Green Lantern John Stewart, we need to ask @wbpictures @WarnerMedia to make Zack Snyder’s Justice League Part Two and Part Three! #RestoreTheSnyderverse pic.twitter.com/Fzfu58sqYR – Drü – #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@drewexmachina) December 31, 2021

Come on @ZackSnyder. Launch the Green Lantern scene #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Go on @ZackSnyder. Drop the Green Lantern scene 👀🤞 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ppjbBk90Gn – 🤞RESTORETHESNYDERVERSE 🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) December 31, 2021

Manifesting Zack by releasing the image of Green Lantern. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Manifesting Zack dropping Green Lantern image. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse – Ω Ryan Ω #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@ Snyder_Cut_240) December 31, 2021

Let’s take a good look at the first image posted on @verotruesocial by our King @ZackSnyder. Could it be that Zack hid / showed us his Green Lantern? @WayneTCarr in the green mist over the Batmobile? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @Discovery @discoveryplus @ Signs2323 @ Itssan17

Let’s take a good look at the first image published on @verotruesocial by our King @ZackSnyder Could it be that Zack hid / showed us his Green Lantern @WayneTCarr in the green fog above the Batmobile? 💚🧐🤯👀 # RestoreTheSnyderVerse @Discovery @discoveryplus @ Signs2323 @ Itssan17 pic.twitter.com/pr6snbVTm5 – Andrea Abbatista 🇮🇹 | Associate Producer of #ZSJL (@ Andrea24976180) December 31, 2021

Are we going to have the Green Lantern photo one of these days?

WE’RE GETTING THE GREEN LANTERN PIC ANY DAY NOW ???? https://t.co/CvZba142jU pic.twitter.com/warWtLfknB – Mercury (@theeSNYDERVERSE) December 30, 2021

Also read: Guillermo del Toro reveals new details about Justice League Dark

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');