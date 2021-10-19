Gal Gadot is one of the most important actresses in the DC Extended Universe, which is why social media users were scandalized when she revealed in May for Israel TV that Joss Whedon had threatened her on the set of Justice League – 41 %. Gadot She returns to the subject for Elle magazine and declares that that experience impacted her in a unique way, but that she decided not to remain silent in front of the media and reveal the truth about Whedon.

Although he had already achieved some fame with his appearances in the saga of Fast and furious, Gal gadot gained extreme notoriety with his appearance in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. The world was amazed at the battle offered by the Amazon war against Doomsday and his interventions in the DCEU were in great demand during the following months and years.

By the time it was recorded League of Justice, things had gotten tough on set due to the suicide of Zack Snyder’s daughter; Joss Whedon took the place of the filmmaker and took over the final stage of the film (although he added countless reshoots and altered dozens of pages from the script). Things were not easy for staff, among them Gadot, who received threats to his career from Whedon. The 36-year-old actress talks about how she felt after hearing those words:

I was scared as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers took care of that. Going back to my sense of righteousness … you feel dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if you tell me, you obviously tell a lot of other people. I just did what I felt I had to do. And it was to tell people that it is not okay.

Threats to Gal gadot were one of the many reasons why Joss Whedon has been blacklisted by Hollywood. Justice League resulted in financial disaster for Warner, but Gal has managed to stay in the DCEU and is still one of the most important faces of superheroes on the big screen. The interpreter ends the topic of Whedon with some statements about the high impact caused by the confrontation with Whedon.

I think I would have done the same if I was a man. Would you tell me what you told me if it had been a man? I do not know. We will never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was surprised by the way he spoke to me. But whatever it is, it’s done.

Kristen Wiig, friend and co-star of Gadot In Wonder Woman 1984, she shared a few words for Elle: “When [Gal] he assumes a position, he is very clear about what is right. People who think that she is just a pretty face are completely wrong. ” Although the Wonder Woman sequel was met with mixed reviews and a poor box office, DCEU fans are looking forward to the next installment; fortunately, Patty Jenkins confirmed Wonder woman 3 during his recent appearance on DC FanDome:

We are so excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal, who is so upset that she is not here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three young children and filming, she is so upset that she can’t be here. But three o’clock [Jenkins, Gadot y Lynda Carter] we’re really excited about some exciting things coming with Wonder Woman 3.

At the moment there is no release date for Wonder woman 3 but it is rumored that it will be the last movie of Gal gadot like Diana Prince.

