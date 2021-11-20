

The authorities presume the involvement of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the kidnapping of the two sailors.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) will investigate andl case of the two elements of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) presumably kidnapped last Monday in the western state of Jalisco, said agency informed ..

The investigation that this day “attracted” the FGR will be led by the agent of the Public Ministry of the Special Prosecutor’s Office on Organized Crime.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported this Friday that it attracted the investigation of the disappearance of two elements of the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico, in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Since last Monday, when the two Marines were allegedly kidnapped, the Armed Forces of Mexico, the National Guard and the Prosecutor’s Office have maintained a joint operation in Jalisco.

The two sailors belonging to the Eighth Naval Zone They were kidnapped on Monday night when they were in the parking lot of a Zapopan shopping center., waiting for a high command who was buying food.

The kidnapping of the two members of the Navy coincided with the arrest in Zapopan of Rosalinda González, wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, leader of the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Some media reported that the authorities suspect that the kidnapping of the sailors would be related to the arrest of González, and would have been orchestrated by Laisha Michelle Oseguera González, daughter of Mencho, and her sentimental partner Christian Fernando Gutiérrez.

According to the same media, Mencho’s wife, detained for the operation of resources of illicit origin, was arrested in the same shopping center where the sailors were kidnapped.

El Mencho, one of the most wanted criminals in Mexico and the United States, leads the cartel with the highest growth, expansion and one of the most violent in the country.

The United States Anti-Drug Agency (DEA) offers a reward of 10 million dollars for information that leads to the capture of Nemesio Oseguera, while the Mexican authorities offer 30 million pesos (1.44 million dollars).

Headquartered in the city of Guadalajara, the group operates in at least 24 of the 32 Mexican states and distributes large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blocked nearly 2,000 bank accounts related to the CJNG.

