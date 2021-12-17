12/17/2021 at 05:01 CET

Luis Rendueles

Justice Can’t find the money to garnish Rocío Carrasco and do what pay your child’s pension, David flores, the 200 euros per month To which she has been obliged since January 2018 and who has not paid on any occasion since then, according to the young man’s complaint.

The judge Sonsoles Lloria Almost five years ago, he ordered Carrasco to deliver that monthly amount to his son, who is of legal age and lives with his father, because it was “economically dependent “, in addition to suffering from a genetic disease.

Blood ties

The last judicial initiative to try to locate money with which to pay off these debts took place on May 17. So, as CASO ABIERTO has learned, the Prensa Ibérica research and events channel, the court number 1 of Violence Against Women of Alcobendas (Madrid) ordered “the improvement of the embargo on the proportional part of the salary and other emoluments that may be received” Rocío Carrasco from the entity Mediatso SL.

Mediatso is a television production company and its affiliate Tesseo is responsible for the program Blood ties, which is broadcast in TVE, presents Boris Izaguirre and where Rocío Carrasco has participated regularly since the summer of 2020. Rocío Jurado’s daughter has been in programs dedicated to Carmen Sevilla, Paco de Lucía and Manolo Escobar. The last occasion was a few weeks ago, when he was in the special dedicated to the Marquis of Griñón.

Photograph given by TVE of Rocío Carrasco in “Lazos de Sangre”. | .

9,600 euros of debt

In the last judicial decree it was explained that the purpose of seizing Rocío Carrasco the money she collects for her shares in TVE is “cover the sum of 5,800 euros of principal plus 900 euros for interest& rdquor; of the debt that the woman has with her son David Flores for not paying his pension. The young man, and before his father, Antonio David Flores, He has denounced his mother for this alleged crime and, as revealed by OPEN CASE, he asks one year in prison and compensation of 15,000 euros. Over time, the mother’s debt to her eldest son increases, and at the beginning of the year it will reach 9,600 euros (48 monthly installments – four years – unpaid).

The court ordered last May, in addition, another patrimonial investigation on Rocío Carrasco to try to find some money with which to pay his son’s alimony. “It is agreed to carry out a comprehensive investigation of the assets of the executed … by consulting databases of AEAT, DGT, General Treasury of Social Security, Cadastre, INEM… “, is established in the decree. She is the second judge who tries to locate money from Rocío Carrasco to seize it and use it to pay her son’s pension. So far, without success.

The previous investigations, ordered on April 30 by the Judge Verónica Carabantes, head of court number 3 of Alcobendas and in charge of instructing the complaint of Antonio David Flores and his son against Rocío Carrasco, they discovered that the woman had declared zero euros of income in 2018 Y 25,164.66 euros in 2020. In the latter case it was about payments of the editor of Hola! (20,000 euros), the Actors Association (3,137.08) and a television production company called Proamagna (2,027.58).

The lawyers of Antonio David Flores have also asked the court to seize “amounts” of money that Rocío Carrasco has received for her participation in the documentary about her life: “Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive” which was broadcast by Telecinco and whose second part is pending release.

The father, neither

On the other hand, Rocío Carrasco also denounced her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, for not pay him the pension of his two children when they were minors and lived with her. That investigation is much more advanced and Carrasco’s ex-husband will face a trial in which he could be charged with a crime of confiscation of assets (not paying the pension and hiding the money that came in during those years to prevent justice from seizing it), punishable by up to five years in prison.

In March of this year, the Provincial Court of Madrid determined that Flowers had to pay a surety of 60,000 euros to face his debt to his ex-wife.