

Dimitri Payet being escorted out of the game between Marseille and Lyon after being attacked with a bottle of water.

The incident at the weekend in which the French footballer Dimitri Payet was attacked with a bottle of water during the match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique de Lyon, it was resolved with a sentence of six months in prison exempt from compliance for the aggressor.

Despite not looking like such a strict sentence for everything that caused his act, the authorities not only charged him with going to jail but also, it was banned from the Lyon stadium for the next five years.

Likewise, the 32-year-old subject, will be obliged to report to the police station on match days, this was required by the Correctional Court of the city of Lyon.

During the hearing, the man apologized for what happened, noting that his intention was never to hit the player. In that sense, he pointed out that he was carried away by “the euphoria of the moment”, as reported by the BFMTV channel on its website

The aggressor’s lawyer agreed that his client should be released from prison, and pointed out that it would have been a disproportionate sanction.

Nevertheless the legal defender agreed to ban him from the stadium for five years: “He had unsportsmanlike behavior that must be banned. He knew it and accepts it ”.

The aggressor has a criminal record

It should be noted that the accused character you were sentenced to four months exempt from compliance for fraud in the past, He also has a debt of about 25,000 euros, so according to his lawyer, he would not have been able to compensate someone, had that been a method of punishment.

The event that occurred last Sunday caused the suspension of the match and has increased the outrage in French football, in a season riddled with incidents.

The French Government announced on Tuesday that contemplates changes in the sports regulations to improve safety in football stadiums. Given this, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, indicated that in 15 days they will present concrete proposals.

Among them, it is studied how to improve access control to the fields or how speed up the decision process to stop a match the moment there is any altercation.

