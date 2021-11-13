

Emiliano Sala died on January 21, 2019 in a plane crash.

David henderson, the man who organized the trip of Emiliano Sala to Cardiff (Wales) where the Argentine footballer died, entered prison this Friday to serve a 18 month sentence.

Last October, the 67-year-old businessman was convicted of two counts related to aircraft safety and with the relevant permits, as then decided by the Cardiff court of law.

During the trial, the prosecution charged Henderson with “Endanger the safety of the aircraft”, while he himself pleaded guilty another charge for organizing the flight without having the necessary permissions for it.

Sala (28 years old) and pilot David Ibbotson (59) died on January 21, 2019 in a plane crash in the English Channel, when the Argentine footballer traveled from Nantes to Cardiff after completing his signing for the Welsh club for about € 20 million euros ($ 22.90 million).

The investigating judge explained this Friday that the 18-month sentence corresponds to the first charge, while the second carries a penalty of three months in jail, although it will be fulfilled at the same time.

The businessman’s lawyers have already advanced that they will appeal the sentence, while the competent authorities will initiate next year a independent investigation into this incident.

Sala’s body was recovered days after the accident next to the fuselage of the plane, while Ibbotson’s was never found.

During this criminal proceeding, the prosecution explained that Henderson was the person in charge of organizing the trips of the plane in which the footballer died and that he scheduled the trip to Cardiff despite knowing Ibbotson’s irregularities.

According to this argument, the owner of the aircraft, Fay Keely, had warned Henderson not to let Ibbotson fly because I did not have a license to operate commercial flights and for having received several notices from irregularities by the air authorities.

However, when the intermediaries of the signing of Sala Henderson was tasked with organizing the flight to CardiffThis, not being in Nantes and being in Paris with his wife, hired Ibbotson for the job.

Henderson argued at trial that convinced Keely to carry out the job over the phone, but she pointed out that she did not remember that call.

The prosecution attorney, Martin Goudie, claimed that Henderson was “negligent” for how he operated with the plane and that “Put his business above the safety of the passengers, by hiring pilots without the necessary qualification to fly or not competent to complete certain flights ”.

