Justin Bieber confirms concert in Mexico with Justice World Tour | Instagram

That’s right, now if it’s 100% confirmed, the singer Canadian Justin Bieber will come to Mexico, as the confirmed concert with Justice world Tour, so you better go saving if you want to go, because it seems that next year will be full of concerts that you will not want to miss out on anything in the world.

After five years, the date on which Justin Bieber will come to Mexico and perform in Mexico has recently been confirmed. Monterrey with Justice World Tour.

Undoubtedly, this was the most anticipated news for fans of the Canadian, and the last time he was in the city of Monterrey was in 2017 when he performed with “Purpose World Tour” at the BBVA de los Rayados stadium in Monterrey. .

And this is how five years later the Canadian star will arrive at El Palacio Sultan and the appointment is already scheduled and confirmed, it will be on May 22, 2022.

As you may remember, the singer is going through a new stage in his life where it is rumored that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking to have their first child.

Be that as it may, what is a fact is that the singer has paused his musical break and now released new songs.

It should be noted that Justice World Tour is the fourth world tour of the Canadian, who knows that in Mexico he has a large community of fans, so Justin Bieber will come to Mexico to give a renewed show where his new songs and especially his maturity stand out.

One of its characteristics is the visual effects as well as the army of dancers with which night after night it already delights its followers worldwide.

Also, we have to remember that it was a few weeks ago that the Canadian singer announced the ‘complete edition’ of ‘Justice’ with 3 new tracks.

Unfortunately, so far it is not known what the cost of the ticket will be, nor when the pre-sale of these will begin.

However, it is expected that in the next few hours the organizers of the Justice World Tour will release these data.

It is worth mentioning that the person in charge of confirming that Justin Bieber will come to Mexico has been a television newscast and that his concert is one of the most anticipated by fans, who will undoubtedly make them sing, scream and even cry if they cannot get tickets, situation that has been presented in its old presentations in the locality.