Justin Bieber confirms dates in Mexico with his Justice World Tour

The singer Canadian Justin Bieber has recently announced that he will offer several concerts in our country, where CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterrey are scheduled, news that has undoubtedly surprised his followers quite a bit.

This morning Justin Bieber surprised his “Beliebers” by announcing a series of concerts in our country, starting in the city of Monterrey on May 22, 2022, followed by Guadalajara on May 23 and finally in Mexico City on May 25, this as part of their “Justice World Tour”.

It should be noted that the Canadian will have several guests including Jaden Smith, Harry Hudson, Eddie Benjamin and Mateo Arias.

In addition, through his social networks, Ocesa released details about Justin Bieber’s concert in Ciudad de Mexico, and announced that it will be presented on May 25 at the Foro Sol.

The presale for clients of the Citibanamex bank will be these November 18 and 19, and later the general public will be able to buy.

In addition, as if that were not enough, Justin will be present in other Latin American venues, such as Brazil, Chile and Argentina in the course of September 2022, while Madrid and Barcelona await him next January 2023.

And it is that the singer Justin Bieber announced an interactive concert in the metaverse that will combine the world of gaming (video games), capturing images in real time and a live musical performance.

Under the title of Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, it will be a preview of his next tour, Justice World Tour, and will be able to be followed on November 18 starting at 6 pm (Pacific coast time in the United States) , with more broadcasts on November 20 and 21 for audiences around the world.

While in the case of Europe and Latin America, that occasion will arrive on the 21st, when the concert will be scheduled at 7 in the afternoon in GMT time.

The technology of the Wave platform will allow the Canadian to become his digital avatar and perform an entire concert for the first time in the metaverse, giving his followers the opportunity to appear live on stage with his artist and influence his performance. and real-time environments.