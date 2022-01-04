Mhoni Vidente reveals which celebrities will become dads

Luis Miguel, Shakira, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez would seek to enlarge the family according to the famous Mhoni Vidente, statements that have undoubtedly impressed many.

As usual every year, Mhoni Seer gave his predictions about what will happen to celebrities in 2022.

Successes, weddings and children, but also many envies and even attacks, are some of the things that the Cuban woman saw in the future of the Famous.

In addition, as if that were not enough, he glimpsed many pregnancies in the artistic environment, and families that will grow.

The first to mention was Rihanna, who assures that she will be a mother in 2022 and will have a child, she will be stronger than ever in every way, she reinvents herself in music and as a businesswoman.

Soon she will say the name of her baby’s father, who is a man of color who is very close to her. “

Then I mention Justin Bieber who ensures that he will remain stable with his partner (Hailey Bieber), in addition to doing his world tour.

He reinvents himself and reaches the horns of the Moon, stronger than ever and will surprise with the news that he will be a father, he will have twins.

Then there is Shakira, who will go on a world tour and reinvent herself, releasing unreleased songs in 2022.

She will be more stable than ever with her partner, Gerard Piqué, she will talk about getting married in February or May, in addition, she wants to be a surrogate mother, she wants to have a girl.

Later, there was talk of Luis Miguel, who assures that he has the letter of the Sun and is going to reinvent himself, he will leave drugs and alcohol.

She thinks about getting together with her partner and having a child with her, and as mentioned, we will finally know what happened to her mother and she will see the children she has with Aracely Arámbula again.

On the other hand, he could also become a grandfather, since he assures that Michelle Salas will marry this year.

While in musical matter we will see him collaborating with various artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz, among others.

I also talk about Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, who have the letter of The Lovers, they will be able to fulfill their dream and they are going to get married, they will be completely happy.