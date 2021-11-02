Justin Gaethje is not at all happy about the way Daniel Cormier promotes Islam Makhachev. Especially since he downplays his fight against Michael Chandler this Saturday.

At the conclusion of the fight between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker, Daniel Cormier, who was on the broadcast, stated that Islam should be the next challenger to the lightweight title. In theory, the winner between Gaethje and Chandler, who meet this weekend at UFC 268, is expected to be the next contender.

The winner of that duel would await the winner between champion Charles Oliveira and current # 1 contender Dustin Poirier, who meet in December. Not satisfied with his comments on the broadcast, Cormier expressed his opinion on Twitter, prompting an exchange with Justin Gaethje.

Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ. – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

Suck it harder @dc_mma – Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 30, 2021

I can’t fight you, but Islam can my guy. You just go and do what you do next week. You may be safe I’m not sure champ. @Justin_Gaethje – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021

You brought my name up. It wasn’t going to come out of anybody’s mouth. – Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 30, 2021

I literally asked why he should get title shot over you? Because he has to convince he deserves to jump you. Hell I thought you should have been in the fight with Charles. Have said it publicly. Calm down highlight, you’re my favorite fighter. – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 30, 2021