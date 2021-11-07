Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on an amazing show inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena” at UFC 268

The hype was there for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler when it was first announced for UFC 268, and the hype increased when it was announced the two would open the pay-per-view portion of the crowd.

And the fight certainly delivered to the level it was promoted. In one of the most memorable pay-per-view openers in UFC history, Gaethje took a win via unanimous decision over Chandler at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“I’m ranked No. 2, I just got an impressive win… who else [deserves the title shot]? ” Gaethje said in his post-fight interview.

The two did not waste any time, throwing bombs right away, as anticipated. The two traded leg kicks and fought in the pocket, with each fighter answering getting landed on by striking the other just as hard.

Gaethje opened a cut above Chandler’s eye in the first, but Chandler rocked him with a couple of hard shots that backed Gaethje to the cage wall. Gaethje took the punches, however, and continued to land while being technical with his leg kicks and dodging, in the hopes Chandler might empty his gas tank.

Chandler tried to strike while on the back foot in the second round, but soon enough, Gaethje dropped him with a huge uppercut. Gaethje tried to finish the fight, but Chandler went for a desperation takedown.

The fight went back to the feet with just over two minutes to go in the round, but Gaethje pounded away on him and continued to make him bleed. Chandler fought back strongly in the closing seconds, but the round ended after a bizarre eye poke.

Chandler worked over the body early in round five, but it didn’t seem to affect Gaethje, who continued to push through. Chandler looked to take Gaethje down, but just when he seemed to land it, Gaethje flipped over and got to Chandler’s back, causing the former Bellator champ to scramble back to the feet.

The two traded in the middle of the Octagon, with Gaethje rocking Chandler with the harder blows.

Somehow, the fight managed to go the distance, with the MSG crowd giving both men a standing ovation.

All three judges gave the fight to Gaethje, with two scores of 29-28 and a 30-27.

