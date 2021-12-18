The official UFC Vegas 45 weigh-ins were in chaos and Justin Tafa was the main protagonist.

Tafa earned the “distinction” of becoming the first heavyweight in UFC history to fail to make weight. During Friday’s official weigh-in for tomorrow’s event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, the Samoan fighter weighed in at 267 pounds, one pound over the heavyweight limit.

A while ago, Greg Hardy came close to landing that infamous distinction, weighing 266.5 pounds on his first try. However, he managed to weigh 264.5 pounds the second time around.

Sijara Eubanks (127.5) and Macy Chiasson (148.5) also didn’t make the weight for their respective bouts.

For Eubanks, it is officially the second time that he has failed to reach the flyweight limit. She weighed 127.2 pounds for her showdown with Roxanne Modafferi in November 2018. Cutting weight issues that led to Eubanks kidney failure also forced her out of the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title fight against Nicco Montano in the The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. Eubanks has also competed at bantamweight, but successfully hit the 125-pound mark for a recent win against Elise Reed.

On the other hand, this is Chiasson’s first failed weight cut. The Ultimate Fighter 28 featherweight tournament winner had remained at 135 pounds following her success on the show. Chiasson decided to take the fight with Raquel Pennington as a replacement for Julia Avila, who had a knee injury.

It is still unknown if any of the bouts of the fighters who did not give the weight will proceed for an agreed weight and how much the percentage of penalty loss would be.

The main fighters Derrick Lewis (265) and Chris Daukaus (235.5) did make weight. The same happened with co-stars Stephen Thompson (170.5) and Belal Muhammad (170.5).

Check out the full weighing results:

UFC Vegas 45 Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Cub Swanson (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

UFC Vegas 45 Preliminary Card

Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Justin Tafa (267) * vs. Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

Sijara Eubanks (127.5) * vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Andre Ewell (145)

Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5) *

Don’tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

Matt Sayles (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

* did not give the weight

