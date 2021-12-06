Justine siegal, the first female coach in the Major Leagues, will teach clinics from baseball for girls and women on Mexico in three cities where the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LAMP) is played.

“Women in the Diamond”

The Consulate General of the United States in Hermosillo, will present in three cities of action of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico, the totally free event called “Mujeres en el Diamante”, which will be given by the first female coach in the Major Leagues, Justine Siegal.

Cities

Carla Bustamante, who is the coordinator of the event, explained that the clinics in question will be held in Hermosillo, Mexicali and in the city of Guasave, as part of the social program that the Consulate has, based in the capital of Sonora, within its jurisdiction .

In Guasave

Guasave will receive coach Siegal at the Kuroda Park, home of Algodoneros, next Thursday, December 16, starting at 5:30 p.m., in clinics focused especially for girls 10 years and older, to learn the fundamentals of baseball.

The event is completely free, that is why the Guasave Cotton Baseball Club, through its general director, Luis Fernando García Magallán, extends the invitation to all those ladies who want to participate in these clinics.

All participants will be given a kit consisting of a backpack, a T-shirt and a thermos, which is why space is limited to 40 ladies.

Those interested can register at the Algodoneros offices, located in Kuroda Park, with Wendy Loredo.

WHO IS JUSTIN SIEGAL?

Justin Siegal has been dedicated to the beautiful game since 2009, when he founded the organization called “Baseball for All”, which seeks to get women involved in the practice of baseball. Many of them have been developed and some of them have even been part of the national teams in international events.

She was the first female coach in professional baseball, since in 2009 she made her debut with the Brockton Rox team of the Can-AM Independent League.

In 2011 he made his debut as a practice pitcher in Major League Baseball spring training with the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians).

For 2015, she was hired by the Oakland Athletics, to be their coach in the Arizona Instructional League, to later be promoted to the big team, as an assistant hitting coach.

Since then she has worked with different organizations as a batting practice pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and New York Mets.

In his career, he was also a coach of the Israel team that in 2016 won their pass to the 2017 World Classic.

Also, Justine, who was born in 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, has won important awards in her country, thanks to her time in professional baseball.

With information from PRENSA ALGODONEROS (Rubén Benítez and Alejandra Félix).

Image courtesy.

