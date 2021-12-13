The tie between Villarreal and the Juventus It is presented as one of the most unpredictable of the round of 16 and this is so, to a large extent, due to the irregular trajectory of the ‘Vecchia Signora‘in the first year without Christian Ronaldo. A team that before Christmas has lost the ‘Scudetto‘and everything indicates that he will suffer again to finish in the top four in Italy, but that he finished the group stage of the Champions in the first place and was able to defeat Chelsea.

The Juve closed a stage this summer with the departure of Christian. The Portuguese arrived in 2018 with the aim of winning the Champions, the obsession of a club that raised the ‘Orejona‘for the last time in 1996 and since then he has lost five finals, but did not make it past the quarterfinals. First was the Ajax. And in later courses, in the round of 16, the Lyon and the Port. Precedents to Encourage the Optimism of the Villarreal.

Ronaldo he took with him the 30 goals he scored per season and Turin arrived Moise Kean. The result is a team that lacks a goal, although in Europe they have concealed this lack against minor rivals such as Zenith or the Malmö.

Massimiliano Allegri, re-caught this summer for the bench, neither has he managed to make the team reliable defensively, a basic pillar in his pragmatic philosophy. Injuries to key parts such as Danilo Y Giorgio Chiellini. However, the great lagoon of the Juventus is creativity in the engine room, inherited from bad sports planning and that the good level of Manuel Locatelli failed to compensate.

That does not mean that the ‘Vecchia Signora‘have to be an easy opponent to beat. First, because between now and February many things can change. Between mid-September and the end of October, the ‘bianconero’ team played nine games without losing, including seven wins by the minimum, one of them against the Chelsea. Then insecurity returned, stumbling against modest rivals and the reality bath in Stamford Bridge (4-0).

But if the Juve, which will recover key pieces, manages to be reliable in defense, anything can happen, since in attack it has players who can be decisive such as Paul Dybala, Frederick Chiesa or Juan William Square.

The coach: Max Allegri

The Juve dispensed with Massimiliano Allegri in 2019 because his game was not attractive and two years later he turned to it after having lost hegemony in Italy in his frustrated effort to triumph in Europe. In his previous stage in Turin, Allegri (54 years old) won five leagues, four cups and reached the Champions League final twice in five years.

The figure: Paulo Dybala

The march of Christian Ronaldo this summer he consolidated the Argentine Paul Dybala as the player called to lead the new project of the ‘Vecchia Signora‘. After a last season marked by injuries, the ‘Jewel’ has been able to play more regularly so far. Despite missing six games due to muscle problems, Dybala lead the Juve in goals (8) and assists (4). The ’10’ is the main generator of the game, a weight that is sometimes excessive due to the lack of partners. However, a step forward at the leadership level is expected of him.

Equipment type

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Square, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala and Morata.