11/01/2021 at 21:55 CET

The Juve live two antagonistic realities. His situation in Serie A is critical. After losing to him Sassuolo and the Verona, marches in ninth position 16 points behind the lead. In the Champions, on the other hand, its journey is pristine. Three wins in three games, including a revitalizing win over the European champions, and no goals conceded.

If this Tuesday night he defeats in Turin the Zenith, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ will be classified mathematically for the round of 16 of the highest continental competition. “In five days we threw a month and a half’s work overboard. We are angry and sorry. We have to improve in defense, we concede a lot & rdquor ;, acknowledged this Monday a Massimiliano Allegri very critical of the team’s recent performances.

“We are facing the first goal of the season. Achieving it would be wonderful, it would allow us to be more relaxed and focus on the & rdquor; league, the Italian coach confessed yesterday at a press conference. The technician ‘bianconero’ also confirmed the ownership of Morata, whom he publicly supported despite not marking since September 19and. Chiesa and By Ligt They’re available.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, McKennie; Dybala and Morata.

Zenith: Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Chistyakov, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Kuzyaev; Karavaev, Mostovoy, Barrios, Wendel; Azmoun.