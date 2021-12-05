12/05/2021

On at 23:01 CET

Isaac fandos

Juventus took all three points at their stadium in a match that deserved to have solved before, and in which only the success of the veteran visiting goalkeeper, Salvatore Sirigu, kept his team alive.

JUV

Genoa

Juventus

Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini (Alex Sandro, 45 ‘), Bentancur, Locatelli, Kulusevski, Dybala (Kaio Jorge, 89’), Bernardeschi (Rabiot, 82 ‘) Morata (Kean, 72’).

Genoa

Sirigu; Biraschi, Bani (Vanheusden, 73 ‘), Vasquez, Ghiglione, Toure (Portanova, 59’), Behrami (Galdames, 59 ‘), Hernani, Cambiaso (Melgoni, 85’), Bianchi (Pandev, 59 ‘), Ekuban.

Goals

1-0, M.9, Square. 2-0, M. 81, Dybala.

Referee

D. Chiffi. TA: Pellegrini (34 ‘), Cambiaso, (50’), Morata (72 ‘), Kean (74’).

Stadium

Allianz Stadium. 30,000 ESP.

The ‘bianconero’ wanted to show their strength at home, a fact that they have not yet achieved throughout the season, so she came out determined to meet. On the first occasion, he found his way to the goal that later resisted him so much. In addition, he did it in one of the most difficult and beautiful ways possible: with an olympic goal. Colombian side Juan Cuadrado surprised locals and strangers with a parable that slipped over Sirigu.

From the opening goal, Genoa collapsed and Juventus eagerly sought the second, although he did not find it. Kulusevski, one of the most active in the attacking third of the premises, served it behind for Dybala, who could not finish, and later he invented a personal move that Sirigu was able to successfully stop.

Those of Allegri did not want the party to escape them and they put all their effort to achieve land in the middle, but the figure of an outstanding Salvatore Sirigu emerged. Before the break he had to appear with a double intervention against De Ligt and Morata, in addition to a save to Spanish plate finish from the front of the little girl.

The break did not bring with it too many changes, at least in terms of local initiative. Juventus continued looking for the goal of the Catalans, but did not find the award it deserved. Especially because of a very inspired Sirigu. Jewel Dybala sent a thread over the crossbar, and then it was the goalkeeper who saved the visitors. First, with a stop to Morata, and then with two interventions reducing spaces to Dybala and Cuadrado.

Sirigu’s recital lasted until minute 81, when Dybala could finally see the goal. The Argentine star found space on the balcony of the area, and already entering it crossed the ball out of reach of Sirigu to score the goal that closed the match.