The UFC 268 undercard weigh-ins took place and there were no complications for any athlete, Kamaru usman and his challenger Colby cvington, they passed the first test, like, Rose namajunas and his opponent Zhang Weili, they had no problem, with it the two stellar events are firm.

The weigh-ins took place very early, the first to get on the scale was the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, and gave a record of 169 pounds, while his rival, Colby Covington, marked 169.4, thus the stellar event of UFC 268 is secured.

Minutes later, the strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, He took the stand and scored 115 pounds, his opponent, Zhang Weili, he also scored 115 pounds.

BELOW THE WEIGHTS OF EACH FIGHTER

Kamaru Usman (169) vs. Colby Covington (169.4)

Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Zhang Weili (115)

Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.4)

Justin Gaethje (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.2)

The undisputed champion is first on the scale this morning Exact weight for @ Usman84kg # UFC268 pic.twitter.com/nzx6Zg7Dds – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2021

Alex Pereira (185.8) against Andreas Michailidis (185)

Al Iaquinta (155.8) vs. Bobby Green (155.2)

Phil Hawes (185.4) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

115 for Thug Rose [ @RoseNamajunas | #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/WIJAewKD0Q – UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2021

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (184.6)

Ian Garry (169.6) vs. Jordan Williams (170.6)

Gian Villante (260.6) vs. Chris Barnett (263.8)

Dustin Jacoby (203.4) vs. John Allan (205.0)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4) vs. Bruno Souza (148.4) *

Carlos Vergara (127.4) * vs. Ode Osbourne (125.2)

KAMARU USMAN WANTS TO CHALLENGE CANELO

Kamaru usman You mentioned again that you want to face Canelo in a boxing match, his argument is that he is the best Libra x Libra within the UFC, place that puts him in the elite and wants to prove it by facing the Mexican.

“It would be the biggest fight in history. See the best pound-for-pound combat sports and go head to head. It would probably be the biggest event in history, “he explained. Usman in talk with the media.

Even your representative, Ali Abdelaziz, supports the request of Usman for facing Canelo, in what could be the biggest fight in history.

“Let’s get the pound-for-pound king in boxing against the pound-for-pound king in MMA. We are not in this fake fight. If you think you’re the pound-for-pound king, Kamaru is the king pound for pound. Let’s make two kings fight each other, ”he said.