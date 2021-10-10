Kamaru Usman has respect for Covington’s accomplishments, despite the comments he has made against him.

Next month, Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 268. It’s a rematch of his first title fight at UFC 245, where Usman earned a fifth-round TKO victory.

Since being defeated, Covington has campaigned strongly for a rematch, claiming that Usman cheated during their fight and that the referee’s arrest was premature. Additionally, Colby baselessly accused Usman of taking performance-enhancing drugs during his career. Although Usman isn’t happy with Covington’s comments, the UFC welterweight champion says he still respects what Covington has done in the cage.

“He is definitely up there. I’m not a hater, I give credit where credit is deserved. I would put Colby in the top 15 welterweight of all time, as a fighter, his skills and the way he fights. You may not like him personally, as I do, but in terms of skills, he is a good fighter. “

Although Covington’s record backs up what Usman says, “Chaos” has been largely inactive since their first match. Colby fought only once, a fifth-round TKO victory over former champion Tyron Woodley last fall.

Meanwhile, Usman continues his dominance over the welterweight division. He is currently adding three more defenses for the title to his record. But even though he hasn’t fought much since his first fight, there has been a major change for him, a change in fighting camps. However, even with the change, “The Nigerian Nightmare” suspects that this fight will look a lot like the first one.

“The first fight was fun, so much so that I forgot I was in a fight. I want a fun fight. I know I can’t fight like that in every fight because that’s not good for my career, but we’ll see what it brings. If he brings his best game, it’s going to be a fun fight. But if he doesn’t, I think it will probably be a short night for him. “

If Usman’s predictions are correct, it would be his fifth straight defense of the welterweight title. Usman could tie Matt Hughes for second place, just behind Georges St-Pierre and cap off a tremendous year. Kamaru Usman has scored knockouts over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal this year. Also, with Masvidal’s knockout he can likely make the list for KO of the year. Another Covington completion could profile Usman for Fighter of the Year in December. However, Usman says he won’t push the issue. He’s happy to just beat Covington again and if the knockout comes, so much the better.

On our YouTube channel we leave you the rest of Kamaru Usman’s statements about his rematch with Colby Covington

UFC 268 will take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.