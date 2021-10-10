Nigerian Kamaru usman, welterweight champion, achieved a decision victory over the Cuban-American Jorge Masvidal to keep your belt, and Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a split decision victory over Max holloway at UFC 251 held in Abu Dhabi this Sunday.

This was the evening UFC 251 with the star fight between Usman and Masvidal

Masvidal, which replaced in the poster Gilbert Burns just six days ago when he was forced to retire after testing positive for coronavirus, he did not make things easy for Usman, who used his superior clinch and wrestling work to wear down the challenger in five rounds.

The 33-year-old fighter landed precise hooks against his rival in the cage and caught Masvidal on the ground, sapping the challenger’s energy en route to a convincing victory.

“All these guys are preparing for one guy, which is me, on top of the mountain, and I had to make a mental change,” he said after the fight. Usman, who praised his rival. “Masvidal is tough and he showed it,” he said.

The UFC left its base in Las Vegas to settle in Abu Dhabi to isolate its fighters. Safety was a major motivation, as was the need for the promoter to continue organizing tournaments and raising revenue during the health crisis that disrupted the schedule of sporting events around the world.

Kamaru Usman (l), punishing Jorge Masvidal in a moment of the fight for the welterweight title

Volkanovski and Jan, the other champions

In the main event, the Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who won the featherweight belt from the Hawaiian Max holloway By unanimous decision in December 2019, he found himself back from the start again against the same opponent after being knocked down at the end of each of the first two rounds.

But the former semi-professional rugby player kept relying on his fight and doing enough in the final three rounds to surpass the Hawaiian on the judges’ scorecards, allowing him to remain undefeated in the UFC.

In the other title fight of the evening, the Russian Petr Jan scored a brutal TKO over the Brazilian Jose Aldo to be awarded the bantamweight that was vacated by the retirement of the previous champion, Henry Cejudo, in May.

After descending a weight class, Aldo, former featherweight champion, stood his ground but lost steam in the fourth round and the Russian dominated him with hard blows and threw him to the ground until the referee stopped the fight by declaring to Yan winner by technical KO.