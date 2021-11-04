Kamaru Usman, UFC 170-pound world champion

Kamaru usman will carry out his fifth title defense in the stellar of the UFC 268 in what turns out to be a long-awaited rematch against Colby covington. However, if he wins, the Nigerian has warned that his days in the sport may well be numbered.

The 34-year-old Usman spoke to the media yesterday afternoon and discussed how much he values ​​retiring on his own terms, citing examples from Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Now I am at a point in my life where I have realized how demanding this is,” explained the Welterweight champion to the media (via MMA Fighting). “I’ve been away from my daughter for nine weeks, and FaceTime does help, but it doesn’t do it justice. So obviously I don’t know how much longer I’m willing to keep doing this. (…) After my last fight, what did you do? I had just sent (Jorge) Masvidal to the shadow realm and you guys were like, ‘what’s next, is Colby next?’ This is how it has always been. You basically want to see me be successful until I am no longer successful. I want to make a champion that does it all. I want to do it in my own time, like Khabib. I know a lot of people have criticized Khabib for retiring when he wanted to, but this is how you do it. Even Georges St-Pierre. This is how you do it. You go when you want. You can’t let sport take you away. So yeah, when I feel like it’s time I’ll go.

Should he beat Covington Saturday night from Madison Square Garden, Usman would be within one victory of matching the impressive record of Anderson Silva for most wins in a row (16) in UFC history. Likewise, it could be four starting defenses to reach the mark of what many consider to be the undisputed best welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

Ironically, the first to raise the alarm about a possible retirement of Usman was Covington, assuring that after he defeats him, the member of Elevation Fight Team, who has expressed interest in switching to boxing to face Canelo Alvarez, will hang up the gloves.

UFC 268 takes place this Saturday, November 6 in New York City, New York.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

