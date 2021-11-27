11/26/2021 at 7:21 PM CET

Harry kane was one of the most famous names last summer to reinforce the lead of the Manchester City. Despite the efforts made by the cityzen group, the English scorer had to reluctantly stay at a Spurs who have had a very difficult start to the season. Now, after the blushing defeat to Mura in the Conference League, the English striker was very critical and involved with his team, something surprising after the summer soap opera.

Kane, deeply disappointed in the team

After finishing the match against him Mura from Slovenia, Harry Kane addressed the media and he did not shut up when it came to being critical with Tottenham’s performance: “It is unacceptable. We did not start well, we conceded one goal and we were left with ten. In the second we show more character and struggle. It seemed like we’d score a goal in the end, but with immature mistakes at the end we conceded a goal. It is unacceptableIt has been a bad night and we will have to learn. “

Neither Conte is capable of lifting Tottenham

The London outfit is deeply disappointed and it seems that Despite the arrival of Conte, the team is still adrift. The Italian coach assured that at the moment, the Spurs are not there to compete with the greats: “I must be honest and say that after three and a half weeks I am beginning to understand the situation. It is not simple because at the moment Tottenham’s level is not that high. ”

In these moments those of London are in second place in their Conference League group tied on points with Vitesse and they will risk their lives in the next and decisive day.