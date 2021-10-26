Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter continues his campaign against the Chinese government. During the game against Charlotte Hornets, the Turkish center she wore a pair of white slippers emblazoned with the words “modern slaves.”, and once again posted an accompanying video message on his social media.

“Nike keeps talking about injustice (in America), but When it comes to China, Nike is silent. He does not address police brutality in China, he does not talk about discrimination against the LGBT community, he does not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, he is afraid to speak out, ”Kanter said.

“Who makes your shoes in China? Do they know? There are many forced labor factories in China. For example, the forced labor of the Uighurs, is modern slavery, and it is happening right now in China. Millions of Uyghurs are currently detained, sold and assigned to work in forced labor camps. like prisons in factories all over the country ”stated the player, who He also addressed two of Nike’s leading faces, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. (via Jordan Brand): “Nike likes to say ‘just do it’ (their motto is Just Do It). But what do you do for the slave labor that makes your shoes? The labor that makes you rich “I have a message for the owner, Phil Knight. How would you see me get you some plane tickets and let’s go to China together. We could visit those slave labor camps so you can see for yourself.” LeBron James and Michael Jordan, you are invited too. Nike has to be part of this, we have to stop the hypocrisy. Slavery must be stopped in the modern world“.

China denies human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. According to human rights groups and a United Nations committee, up to one million Uighur Muslims, the largest ethnic group in the region, have been detained in “re-education centers” there, and subjected to indoctrination, torture and forced labor.

It is the fourth time in the last week that Kanter wears a shoe with a complaint message. On Sunday, he wore a pair of sneakers with the words “Free China,” and his previous shoes included ones that read “Free Tibet” and “Free Uygur.”

Tencent, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast NBA games in China, stopped streaming Boston Celtics games online after Kanter originally posted a video message on his social media accounts in which called the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, a “brutal dictator”.

Heartless Dictator of China,

XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world.

Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people! Stop the GENOCIDE, now! #FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/eEoiw5Uz2K – Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

The NBA has yet to comment on Kanter’s shoes or messages, however the Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, endorsed Kanter’s right to free speech.

The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has not broadcast any NBA games so far in the 2021-22 season, which started last week. The Celtics’ page on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform, has been inundated with messages demanding that Kanter be punished, forced to present an apology, and banned from the NBA.