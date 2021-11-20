After the Lakers disaster at the Garden, in the great NBA classic in which they ended up shaken by the Celtics, LeBron James addressed the media after returning to the slopes. He had been away for more than two weeks and, of course, many of the questions focused on how he had felt (well individually) and, of course, in the filthy Lakers sporting moment. LeBron tried to calm the spirits, assured that they have not raised the alarms yet and that the season is very long.

But there was another topic on the table: Enes Kanter, the Turkish center of the Celtics, had played with shoes that were a direct attack on LeBron, whom Kanter accuses of selling himself as a defender of civil rights … but only with the causes that interest him. Kanter believes LeBron is silent on China matters and follows Nike’s dictates, his sports brand (and that of Jayson Tatum, the great star of the Celtics, by the way). In a big game with national television, the center’s footwear was a mural against LeBron. Kanter had already shown his election for this game online, with this message: “Money above morals for the ‘King’. Sad and hateful that he chooses to ‘shut up and dedicate himself to bounce the ball’ when Big Brother orders it ( with a Chinese flag) Have you already learned about the slave workers who make your zatapillas or is that not part of your interests? “

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ – Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Moments after LeBron James walks on to the floor to warm up, right behind him is Enes Kanter who has on more than one occasion, called out LBJ for not speaking out more on social injustices outside the US. #ackward pic.twitter.com/l8lBkXcJvN – A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 19, 2021

After the game, LeBron didn’t want to get into the rag too much butassured that he did not understand that Kanter did not speak with him personally in private: “He’s not someone I want to spend a lot of energy on. It seems like he always has something to say about me, “LeBron said before assuring that they crossed their way to the locker room and that Kanter had the opportunity to speak” at that time as men “, but did not address him.”Try to use my name for your interests“, he concluded.

Kanter often wears his sneakers to send political messages. And that’s it has suggested this season that his short time on the court has to do with his activism, which he does not like in the NBA because it is directed especially, for some time to this part, to Nike and its factories in Asia. He already said this a few weeks ago, with direct allusions to Michael Jordan and, again, LeBron: “Nike keeps talking about injustice (in America), but when it comes to China, it is silent. It does not address police brutality in China, it does not talk about discrimination against the LGBT community, it does not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, afraid to speak. Who makes your slippers in China? Do they know? There are many forced labor factories in China. For example, forced labor of the Uyghurs, is modern slavery, and it is happening. Right now in China. Millions of Uighurs are currently detained, sold and assigned to work in forced labor camps like factory prisons across the country. Nike likes to say ‘just do it’ (their motto is Just Do It). But what do you do for the slave labor that makes your slippers? The labor that makes you rich. I have a message for the owner, Phil Knight. How would you see me get you some plane tickets and let’s go to China together. We could visit those slave labor camps for you to see for yourself. LeBron James and Michael Jordan, you are invited too. Nike has to be part of this, we have to stop the hypocrisy. Slavery must be stopped in the modern world. “